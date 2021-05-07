M4 closed westbound between Langley and Slough

The westbound carriageway of the M4 has been closed between Langley and Slough due to a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Thames Valley Police said the carriageway is shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and use the M40 Junction 4 A404 as an alternative route.

The A4 is Slough is also 'very busy' as a result.