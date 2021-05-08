Election results Berkshire and Bucks: 14 seats up for grabs in Slough

Good morning! Today we'll be covering the election results for Slough Borough Council, Buckinghamshire Council and Wokingham.

All three councils verified their votes yesterday (Friday) with counting taking place today.

In Slough there are 14 council seats to be announced - find out who was standing here.

In Bucks it's the first election of the new unitary Buckinghamshire Council, and it is broken up into a series of wards covering the unitary area.

Each ward is also part of a wider 'local area', of which there are three in the entire county: Chiltern and South Bucks; Wycombe, and Aylesbury Vale. Find out who stood here.

In Wokingham there are 18 seats available - find out who stood here.

12.48pm: An aerial shot of today's action at The Centre

12.43pm: Some pictures coming in from our photographer Ian Longthorne. Naveeda Qaseem reacts to retaining her seat in Elliman ward.

12.31pm: Council leader James Swindlehurst addresses whether he had any concerns about performance at the ballot box in reaction to the A4 bus lane scheme.

12.29pm: Liberal Democrats have held onto the Twyford ward with 1,677 votes for Lindsay Ferris.

12.17pm: A small delay to the Bucks count underway in Aylesbury with the afternoon session starting an hour later.

12.15pm: We've now reached the half way stage for the Slough elections. Still no results for South Bucks. Wokingham Borough Council begun to declare results, we'll let you know them when the wards we cover are announced.

12.12pm: Our reporter David Lee has spoken to Cllr Hussain

12.09pm: Labour hold Cippenham Meadows and Satpal Singh Parmer is elected.

Cippenham Meadows Ward - Labour HOLD

Charlie Olsen (CON) - 639

Satpal Parmar (LAB) - 1,229

12.03pm: Labour hold Elliman ward. Naveeda Qaseem is elected.

Elliman Ward - Labour HOLD

Teresa Fletcher (CON) - 390

11.53am: Labour hold the Central ward and Iram Hussain is elected.

11.45am: Labour hold Cippenham Green and Jemma Davis is elected.

Cippenham Green WARD - Labour HOLD

Jemma Davis (LAB) - 1,272

Patricia O'Connor (CON) - 967

11.14am: The results are coming in quite quickly now - this is because verification took place yesterday. This usually takes between one-to-two hours at the beginning of an election night and needs to be done before the counting can begin.

11.07am: Labour hold Baylis and Stoke with Kamaljit Kaur elected.

Baylis and Stoke Ward - Labour HOLD

Mherunisa Hussain (CON) - 395

11.00am: Labour hold Britwell and Northborough ward with Martin Carter elected.

Britwell and Northborough Ward - Labour HOLD

Martin Carter (LAB) - 1241

Byron de Winter (GREEN PARTY) - 147

10.53am: And the first result is in. It's a Labour hold as Mohammad Sandhu is re-elected into the Chalvey ward.

First result in at Slough Local Elections - Labour HOLD

Mohammad Sandhu (LAB) - 1225

10.50am: It's been a turbulent run up to this election - with both parties facing difficulties.

The Conservative party had to suspend two candidates, father and son Iftakhar Ahmed and Adil Iftakhar for failing to disclose all the necessary information.

And Labour were hit with claims of bullying from Cllr Madhuri Bedi who quit the party earlier this year. A petition was set up calling for council leader James Swindlehurst to resign following comments he made about her resignation.

10.35am: As we wait for the first set of results to come in, let's take a look at the seats up for grabs in Slough. Today there are 14 seats available out of 42 - one in each ward except Colnbrook with Poyle.

Twelve of these are currently held by Labour, one (Haymil and Lynch Hill) is held by Conservative leader Wayne Strutton and one has an independent councillor Madhuri Bedi (Foxborough) after she quit the Labour party earlier this year.

Seven councillors will be announced this morning, with the following seven announced this afternoon. Reporter David Lee is in Slough to follow the action.

9.55am: The Slough election count has begun at The Centre in Farnham Way. The Wokingham Count has also just got underway at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre. No word on Bucks yet though counting was due to start at 9.30am.

The count for the borough and town council by-elections is underway at #LoddonValley ✉️



9.35am: Locations for the mass rapid testing sites have changed in Slough this weekend due to spaces being used for the election count.

The Centre in Farnham Road will not be available for COVID tests and people are being told to use Slough Ice Arena instead. Open till 6pm. More details here.

9.30am: Yesterday the Royal Borough decided the outcome of the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan referendum - which passed and will now be adopted by the council. Read the full story here.