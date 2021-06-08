Langley could be split between Slough and Windsor in new constituency changes

The electoral map could be carved up in Slough and Windsor with a raft of changes proposed in 2023.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is currently reviewing all parliamentary constituencies in the country.

Its aim is to redraw some constituencies to ensure each area has a similar number of voters, between 69,724 and 77,062 people.

The changes proposed in Berkshire include:

Colnbrook with Poyle, Foxborough and Langley Kedermister moved to the Windsor constituency.

Langley St Mary’s retained in Slough constituency, leaving the village divided between Windsor and Slough

Egham Town and Egham Hythe wards added to the Windsor parliamentary constituency

An eight-week consultation is now running where residents can have their say on the proposed changes.

Anyone wishing to respond should visit www.bcereviews.org.uk for further information.

A report on the final parliamentary boundary changes must be submitted to Parliament by July 1, 2023.

The next General Election is currently scheduled for May 2, 2024.