Slough driver caught drink-driving in Windsor banned and fined

A Slough driver will not be allowed behind the wheel for 15 months and has been slapped with a fine after he was caught drink-driving in Windsor.

Hamzah Ali, 24, of Keel Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit at Reading Magistrates Court on June 23.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 15 months, and fined £150.

On April 13, 2019, Ali was challenged by an officer who saw his car parked in a disabled bay in Thames Street, Windsor.

Ali was arrested and taken to the local police station where he provided two samples of breath, the lower result of which was 54ug/100ml, whereas the legal limit is 35ug/100ml.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, of the Problem Solving Team, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Driving whilst under the influence of alcohol is one of the fatal four factors that could result in you being involved in a collision that could result in serious or fatal injuries. Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident.

“Ali has pleaded guilty to driving whilst having an illegal amount of alcohol in his system and will now not be able to drive for over a year in which he can reflect on his actions.”