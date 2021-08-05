M4 closures this weekend

02:30PM, Thursday 05 August 2021
The M4 will be closed in both directions over the weekend, starting 8pm tonight (Friday, August 5) until 6am on Monday, August 9, between junctions 4b (M25 interchange) and 5 (Langley).
It will also be closed between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough) in both directions over the weekend of August 13-16, starting 8pm on Friday 13 and reopening by 6am on Monday 16.
