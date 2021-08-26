SMART MOTORWAYS: No Bank Holiday weekend closures on M4

10:39AM, Thursday 26 August 2021
Drivers will be spared from Smart Motorway closures on the M4 over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Highways England has confirmed works will not be taking place on the multi-million pound project.
The westbound exit slip road and eastbound entry slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will be closed overnight from 9pm today to 6am tomorrow morning.
**M4 closures***— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) August 26, 2021
There is no M4 motorway closure over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The westbound exit slip road and the eastbound entry slip road, at junc 6, Slough, will be closed from 9pm tonight Thurs 26 Aug, until 6am the tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/NcEofoMp1Y
