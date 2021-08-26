COVID latest: Number of patients in hospital beds down by a third

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Frimley Trust gives update on coronavirus patient numbers in its hospitals

    NHS figures show the number of patients in hospital beds with COVID-19 at Frimley Health Trust hospitals  has fallen to about a third of what it was last week.

    This includes Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot.

    Data released today (Thursday, August 26) shows that from Tuesday the number of patients was 23 – down from 64 last week.

    Occupancy of hospital beds by COVID-19 patients has now dropped to its lowest level since July 18, when the trust was caring for 21 patients with the virus.

    Since then, the number climbed dipped up and down – it has been in the mid-50s to 60s since August 14.

    There have been five new admissions this week, down from nine last week.

    The number of new daily cases as of yesterday is 76 in Slough and 61 in Windsor and Maidenhead.

     

