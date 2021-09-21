SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend M4 closures between Slough and Maidenhead

03:57PM, Tuesday 21 September 2021
The M4 will be closed in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) this weekend for Smart Motorway works.
Highways England said both carriageways are due to close at 8pm on Friday, reopening at 6am on Monday, September 27.
The westbound carriageway of the M4 between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is also set to close from 9pm this evening (Tuesday) until 6am tomorrow.
The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 5 (Langley) is closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday this week from 9pm until 6am.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Weekly black bin collections are set to be axed in Windsor and Maidenhead next month.
Drivers will be spared from Smart Motorway closures on the M4 over the Bank Holiday weekend.
A weather warning has been issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough with heavy rain expected in the region tomorrow.