SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek overnight closures on M4

Overnight closures will be in place on the M4 this week as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.

Both carriageways are due to shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 9pm this evening until 6am tomorrow.

The overnight closures will also be in place on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

A full weekend closure is planned between Junction 4B (M25) and Junction 3 (Hayes) in both directions from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.