SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures planned on M4

A stretch of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.

Both carriageways will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, October 25.

The eastbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is also due to close overnight from 9pm to 6am this evening.

The closure will also be in place tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.