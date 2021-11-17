SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend M4 closure between Langley and Slough

11:15AM, Wednesday 17 November 2021
The M4 will be closed in both directions between Langley and Slough this weekend for smart motorway roadworks.
Both carriageways are set to shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.
The eastbound carriageway will be shut from 8pm tonight (Wednesday) until 6am tomorrow between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley).
The closure will also be in place overnight tomorrow.
