SMART MOTORWAYS: Overnight weekend closures on M4

01:07PM, Wednesday 15 December 2021
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.
National Highways said the motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) overnight on Friday (Dec17), Saturday and Sunday.
The closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.
The conversion of the M4 to a smart motorway has been completed between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 12 (Calcot Interchange).
Construction is continuing on the £848 million project between Junction 3 (Hayes & Harlington) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A number of schools across in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas have been named as top performers in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.
The M4 will be closed this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway roadworks.
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for roadworks on the smart motorways scheme.