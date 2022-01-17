COVID-19: Hospitalisations and cases in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

06:06PM, Monday 17 January 2022
The latest figures have been released showing the number of people in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
A total of 171 patients with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals as of January 11.
This was up from 148 patients the previous week, a rise of 15.5 per cent.
NHS data also revealed on January 11 a total of 12 mechanical ventilation beds were occupied at the trust.
The hospital trust, which runs Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals, recorded two deaths of patients with coronavirus between January 5 and January 11.
The number of positive cases of coronavirus are falling across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.
A total of 1,447 cases were reported in the Royal Borough between Saturday, January 8 and Friday, January 14.
This compared to 2,178 over the previous seven days, a fall of 33.5 per cent.
In Slough, 1,759 coronavirus cases were reported between Saturday, January 8 and Friday, January 14.
This was down 32.7 per cent from the 2,617 cases recorded the previous week.
