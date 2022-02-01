Frimley Health the first Trust to pioneer new breast cancer treatment

The Frimley Health NHS Trust is the first in the country to pioneer a new pain management method for breast cancer patients which means they do not need to stay in hospital after surgery.

The health trust, which runs Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, uses pain pumps which allows people to go home on the same day as their procedure.

The use of the pain pumps has seen 73 per cent of patients who have had mastectomies - surgical removal of the breast tissue - discharged within hours.

The average stay in hospital for this type of breast surgery is between one and three nights depending on whether the patient has had reconstructive surgery following removal.

Before the treatment was introduced, only 6 per cent of patients went home on the same day post-surgery.

The use of pain pumps in breast surgery was first introduced in November, and this week, it was used on a patient who had both a mastectomy and a reconstruction, which usually requires a longer stay in hospital.

The patient, Gill Church, a 52-year-old woman from Fleet in Hampshire, said she 'felt amazing' just an hour after the surgery.

“It’s incredible to think that I can now go home and, apart from a bit of discomfort under my arm, I can’t feel any pain," she said.

"I’ve got my husband at home and my daughter who has come home from university for a couple of days to see me. I can rest up and have them by my side.

"My biggest worry is actually stopping myself getting up and doing things around the house as I feel fine."

The anaesthetics department has worked in collaboration with Frimley Health’s consultant breast surgeons and the pain management team to support the use of the pain pumps.

One of Frimley Health’s consultant anaesthetists, Dr Madan Narayanan, was the driving force behind the use of this pain management technique for breast patients.

Dr Narayanan said: “The pain pumps have been used in hospitals in the US for breast surgery with great success and since we introduced them at Frimley Health the results speak for themselves.

“The feedback from patients has been extremely positive, through the simple insertion of a catheter that delivers continuous local anaesthetic direct to the site, they can recover at home rather than staying in hospital.”

The catheter is inserted during the final stages of the breast surgery and is attached by a thin tube to a portable circular device.

The device effectively pumps the local anaesthetic via a balloon-like structure to ensure the patients gets the correct amount of continuous pain relief for three days post-surgery.

The Trust has paved the way for other hospitals in the UK and is now ‘nationally regarded as a centre delivering high quality regional anaesthesia and pain management’.