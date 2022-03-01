SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-1

    Closures are planned on the M4 this week for smart motorway roadworks. 

    National Highways has announced parts of the motorway will be shut on the following dates:

    Tuesday, March 1

    • M4 westbound carriageway closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am.

    Wednesday, March 2 

    • M4 westbound carriageway closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am.
    • M4 eastbound carriageway closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 10pm to 5.30am. 

    Thursday, March 3 

    • M4 eastbound carriageway closed between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) from 8pm to 6am.

    Friday, March 4

    • M4 eastbound carriageway closed between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, March 7.

