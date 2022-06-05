SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Windsor man charged with Slough robbery

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A man has been charged with a robbery in Stoke Poges Lane last month.

    Junior Clarke Lopez, aged 27, of Paddock Close, Windsor, has been charged with one count of robbery.

    It is in connection with an incident, which happened on May 25 near to the Sky Sweets Centre.

    Lopez appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 2) and was remanded by the court to appear at Reading Crown Court yesterday (July 4).

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved