Windsor man charged with Slough robbery

A man has been charged with a robbery in Stoke Poges Lane last month.

Junior Clarke Lopez, aged 27, of Paddock Close, Windsor, has been charged with one count of robbery.

It is in connection with an incident, which happened on May 25 near to the Sky Sweets Centre.

Lopez appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 2) and was remanded by the court to appear at Reading Crown Court yesterday (July 4).