All lines closed after person hit by train between London and Reading

All lines are closed between London Paddington and Reading due to a person being hit by a train today (Tuesday).

Great Western Railway said services between the two stations are suspended as well as services between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central Station.

The disruption is expected until 5.30pm, the train operator added.

