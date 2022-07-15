Rare red warning for extreme heat in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

A red warning for extreme heat has been issued for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead next week.

The Met Office says the towns could face ‘record-breaking’ temperatures which could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

The warning is in place on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office has told people to expect:

Delays on roads, railways and flights

Population-wide health effects which are not limited to those who are vulnerable to extreme heat

High risk of failure of heat sensitive systems, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services

Significantly more people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents

People are advised to only call 999 in an emergency and call NHS 111 for any non-emergency health advice.

Red warning of extreme heat affecting London & South East England https://t.co/rAJ4nqkdzB pic.twitter.com/3l6WpwgFfy — Met Office - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) July 15, 2022

Temperatures are expected to drop from Wednesday onwards.