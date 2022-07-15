Rare red warning for extreme heat in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

10:57AM, Friday 15 July 2022
A red warning for extreme heat has been issued for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead next week.
The Met Office says the towns could face ‘record-breaking’ temperatures which could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.
The warning is in place on Monday and Tuesday.
The Met Office has told people to expect:
People are advised to only call 999 in an emergency and call NHS 111 for any non-emergency health advice.
Red warning of extreme heat affecting London & South East England https://t.co/rAJ4nqkdzB pic.twitter.com/3l6WpwgFfy— Met Office - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) July 15, 2022
Temperatures are expected to drop from Wednesday onwards.
