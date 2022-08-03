SPONSORED: Oxford Business College to offer business degrees from two London universities at Slough campus

Oxford Business College (OBC) has forged a partnership with one more university this month and is getting ready to offer Business degrees from two universities to the residents of Slough and the neighbouring area.

Now Slough residents may go for a University of West London programme or a Ravensbourne University London degree without stepping out of Slough.

After Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) and the University of West London (UWL), Ravensbourne University London is the third University that expressed confidence in the quality and facilities of Oxford Business College.

OBC is the first College offering university undergraduate business courses in the Slough area. The College started offering BA Honours in Business Studies programme in 2021 in partnership with the University of West London.

Recently, the College signed a partnership with Ravensbourne University London as well to offer its Business and Creative courses at OBC campuses.

With Ravensbourne University London, OBC will offer BSc (Hons) degree course in Business Management in Slough.

Ravensbourne University London is known for its industry focus and collaborations with the creative and digital industries to give students the skills and opportunities they need to kick-start their careers.

OBC partners with leading UK universities to offer high-quality degrees in flexible formats. The College designs course schedules specifically to accommodate working people and provides a high level of personal support and encouragement to anyone who wants to change their life by furthering their education.

It is the oldest Business School in Oxford, with campuses in London, Slough, Nottingham & Coventry.

The Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS) recently awarded its associate membership to the College. It is CABS’s first membership to any private higher education institution in the UK.

Founded more than 37 years ago, from a humble beginning at its old campus on George Street, Oxford Business College has expanded at an unprecedented pace and now imparting quality education to more than 6000 students in different regions of the UK.

In the Nottingham and Slough regions alone, Oxford Business College is providing more than 2000 small business owners and working people the potential and opportunity to become skilled managers with a business degree from a reputed university.