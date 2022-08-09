Appeal to find 91-year-old man missing in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help to find a 91-year-old man missing from Slough.

Robert, aged 91, from Slough, was last seen this morning at about 9.15am in Bourne Road, Chalvey.

Police described him as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build.

When he was last seen he was wearing brown corduroy trousers and possibly a light blue t-shirt.

He is known to spend time at bus stops around around and golf courses in Datchet.

PC Daniel Wallace based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Robert as we are concerned for his welfare.

“If anyone has seen him or knows where he might be then we would ask them to contact 101 quoting reference 43220353931.”