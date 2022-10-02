Body of man found by police in Slough park

10:13AM, Sunday 02 October 2022
Baylis Park and Memorial Gardens, Camarthen Road, Slough.
The body of a 65-year-old man was discovered in a Slough park last night (Saturday).
Thames Valley Police said on Twitter that the man's death is being treated as as unexplained but not suspicious, adding it was working to notify his next of kin.
The public is being warned to expect a bigger police presence in the area as officers stay at the scene. The force urged people to get in touch with them if they have any queries.
Officers are currently in Baylis Park following a report that the body of a man had been found there.— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) October 1, 2022
The man, aged 65, has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. We are working to notify his next of kin. pic.twitter.com/UO9Sauqi0n
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Timings for the funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin through Windsor have been unveiled by the Royal Borough.
The Royal Borough has outlined the Windsor arrangements for the procession of Her Majesty’s coffin to St George’s Chapel for the committal service.
With the Queen’s state funeral set to take place, on Monday, September 19 there will be several road closures in place at various time between 12.01am and 11.59pm in the Royal Borough.