Free conflict resolution training for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

04:12PM, Monday 14 November 2022
Slough CVS is running free conflict resolution workshops to help people navigate personal and professional relationships.
Slough Council for Voluntary Sector is a local charity funded to support groups in Slough, Windsor, Ascot, Maidenhead and surrounding areas.
The interactive online training session runs for two hours from 10am to 12pm on Thursday (November 17).
It will contain polls and breakout rooms to provide an opportunity to explore different types of conflict.
The session will follow this agenda:
Participants will be expected to have your videos on.
The session will be run by Rosa Hopkins of Together as One (formerly known as Aik Saath).
Though free to join, a £10 will be invoiced to those who book a spot but don't notify of non-attendance within 48 hours of the start time.
A Zoom link provided on registration.
Register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/conflict-resolution-training-tickets-433450310547
