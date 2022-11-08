Council launches TikTok competition to raise awareness of violence against women

Buckinghamshire Council has launched an internet competition in its campaign to raise awareness of violence and intimidation of women and girls.

Adult residents of villages such as Marlow, Bourne End, Burnham and Iver are invited to take part in the competition, in which a £50 Amazon voucher is up for grabs.

Entrants are invited to create a TikTok or Instagram reel to highlight relationship red flags or show how we can end violence against women and girls.

Entries should be direct messaged to @buckscouncil on Instagram; the winner will receive a £50 Amazon voucher and the runner-up will receive a £25 Amazon voucher.

It comes as shocking figures revealed that more than half a million women are raped or sexually assaulted each year, whilst 70 per cent have experienced sexual harassment in public.

The council is currently working with partners to raise awareness of the issues and ensuring people know how to report it and where to get support if needed.

Steve Bowles, cabinet member for communities said: “The statistics really are quite shocking. As a council we are committed to preventing violence against women and girls and we are working with partners to develop an extensive action plan on how we will work together to tackle these issues.

“Earlier this year we introduced the online Safe Spaces portal to our website which provides support, advice and helpful contact numbers for those at risk of domestic abuse. It leaves no internet history trace and provides quick exit options for the person seeking information. We have also been working hard to promote the red flag campaign to raise awareness of the signs of domestic abuse which can manifest in many different forms.”

Steve added: “This competition is another way to ensure the awareness is out there so that anyone affected or those who may be worried about a friend or family member, knows what to do.”

The closing date is Wednesday, December 7. For more information on the competition including terms and conditions, see TikTok style challenge.

You can also find out more about support for anyone experiencing domestic violence.