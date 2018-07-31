SPONSORED: Gracewell of Ascot

Gracewell of Ascot, a luxury care home in Berkshire, will open its doors in October 2018, providing exceptional residential, nursing and dementia care in the local area.

The home will offer luxurious en-suite accommodation for 80 residents, bright and spacious lounges to relax and unwind, hair and beauty salon and a Hollywood inspired cinema room. There will also be a café to catch up with friends and family, a beautiful wheelchair-friendly sensory garden, and Wi-Fi enabled communal areas.

The chefs at Gracewell of Ascot will design delicious, healthy meals to meet the unique nutritional needs of residents and those visiting, using freshly prepared, tasty ingredients. Meal times will not only provide residents with the chance to enjoy high-quality food, but will also be a centre of social interaction and conversation.

Residents will have the opportunity to pursue a variety of interests and hobbies, tailor the design of their bedroom, and take part in an active social life, both in the home and the wider community. All this forms part of the bespoke approach adopted by Gracewell care homes.

This is seen through Gracewell’s 5-point Personalised Care Programme, which takes each individual’s preferences and care needs into account, and aims to create the environment for residents to live the happiest and most fulfilling lives possible. Not only are residents empowered to take an active role in the life of the home, but family and friends are also welcomed at all times, and are encouraged to get involved in the many activities and events that are taking place.

To find out more about Gracewell of Ascot, or to visit the Marketing Suite (open Monday to Friday 9.30am – 4.30pm), call Charlotte Bennett on 01344 988476 or 07787 292073.