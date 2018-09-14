SPONSORED: Cirque Berserk! comes to the Theatre Royal Windsor

Britain's biggest theatre circus spectacular comes to Windsor!

Showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills, Cirque Berserk celebrates the 250th anniversary of the invention of circus by bringing this treasured form of live entertainment bang up-to-date in a jaw-dropping spectacular created especially for the theatre.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fueled stunt action, this astoundingly talented international troupe includes over thirty jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen. Featuring the world’s most hair-raising circus act – the legendary motorcycle ‘Globe of Death’.

It's real circus made for theatre.

Don’t miss it!

★★★★★ “Great for kids and even better for adults!”

THE SUN



★★★★ "A NutriBullet of contemporary circus! Properly thrilling... your eyes will be fixed on the stage"

THE TIMES

★★★★ “Heart-stoppingly good fun”

TIMEOUT

★★★★★ “An array of acts that outdo each other in the thrill stakes... pitched perfectly between being a traditional circus experience and a theatrical production - this is a show not to be missed!”

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Some of the many acts…

The Lucius Team - The astonishing Lucius Team presents a petrol-fueled hair-raiser: The motorcycle Globe of Death - live on stage for the first time in the UK. Hold your breath and raise the roof as up to 4 bikers ride upside down in the globe at speeds of up to 60mph. The louder you cheer, the faster they go!

Timbuktu Tumblers - Taking acrobatic art from the streets of Africa to a whole new level, The Timbuktu Tumblers present an incredible display of pyramids, jumping through hoops and flaming limbo poles, set to blow you away with their energy and skill.

Bolas Argentinas - Most famously used by the gauchos (Argentinian cowboys), Gabriel and Germaine make the tradition throwing weapons “bolas” their own in a dangerous display of daring and talent. Do not try this at home!

Call the box office on 01753 85388 or visit theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

Enter the promo code CIRQAD18 to get great value adult tickets priced at £17.50 and children’s tickets priced at £15.