SPONSORED: Reader offers at Theatre Royal Windsor

Theatre goers in Windsor can snap up a bargain this month as Theatre Royal Windsor has special offers on two of its shows.

Brief Encounters on Air is a unique retelling of Britain’s greatest cinematic love story.

Trapped in a loving but unsatisfying marriage, Laura Jesson is unable to stop herself from falling for a stranger she encounters at the train station.

The man, Alec Harvey, is also married and the pair are troubled to find their innocent friendship developing into something more serious.

As passion takes over, Laura must make an impossible decision and a heart wrenching goodbye. Presented in the style of 1940s radio and steeped in romantic glamour, Jenny Seagrove and Roy Marsden lead an all-star cast who perform this radio adaptation of the award winning 1945 film, live on stage.

For Agatha Christie fans, Mystery on Air is a trio of captivating radio thrillers that will make up an evening of mystery and suspense.

The Most Dangerous Game, The White Rose Murders and House by the River will be read in an authentic studio setting with live sound effects in the style of the original BBC broadcasts.

Mystery on Air has been produced and presented exclusively for the audiences of Theatre Royal Windsor.

£19.50 per ticket when you see Brief Encounter on Air using the promo code BEOA18

£19.50 per ticket when you see Mystery on Air using the promo code MOA18

£30 per pair of tickets when you see both Brief Encounter on Air and Mystery on Air using the promo code MBOA18

