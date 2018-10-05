SPONSORED: Windsor Lions launch Lion's Den challenge 2018

A challenge to voluntary and community organisations in the greater Windsor area to present local initiatives for substantial financial support – Windsor Lions are donating up to £10,000 towards community projects!

The Windsor Lions, the leading local community service organisation, has once again launched “Lions’ Den Challenge”, an innovative project to stimulate local youth and older groups to develop new ideas for community related initiatives that will benefit local people in Windsor and the surrounding district.

Last year, its year of introduction, Lions’ Den Challenge, fully met its project aims to create sustainable projects that will directly benefit the local community.

The concept is based on the highly popular TV programme, ‘Dragon’s Den’, where budding entrepreneurs seeking financial investment present their business initiatives for scrutiny by multi-millionaires.

As for last year, voluntary and community organisations will once again be invited to present their ideas to a panel of prominent local business people, headed by the President of Windsor Lions, which will judge their proposals and make financial rewards to the winning projects.

Project Manager, Lion Mike Sells commented: “Last year’s Lions’ Den Challenge was a considerable success with a list of finalists with excellent, creative projects.

We were so impressed that we decided to do it all again. Hence Lions’ Den Challenge 2018. We are keen to stimulate youth and senior groups in our area to come up with new ideas for projects that will deliver sustainable, long-term community related benefits for local people.

The Windsor Lions Club wants to further develop our community work – over the past three years or so we have staged prostate cancer awareness sessions as well as diabetes awareness promotion.

The Lions’ Den Challenge will hopefully drive new ideas for the benefit of local communities with youth and senior groups leading the way.”

A Community Project should be a project (new or existing) which benefits either the wider community, or a group of individuals within the community. The competition is available for small local community groups, and small local charities based in any of the following: Windsor, Ascot, Datchet, Eton, Horton, Old Windsor, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, or Wraysbury.

Windsor Lions are donating up to £10,000 towards these community projects.

Applicants should contact Lion Mike Sells: mikepsells@gmail.com to register their interest by Thursday 1st November 2018. The winners will be announced before Christmas