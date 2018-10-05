SPONSORED: An evening with Frank Bruno MBE

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Frank Bruno MBE is set for a unique visit to Slough for a rare opportunity to speak closely to fans about his life both inside and outside of the ring.

This one-off event at Tantric Blue in Colnbrook on Saturday 3rd November is being billed as one of the most unique and high-profile celebrity experiences held in the area for many years.

As one of the most recognised British sporting personalities of all-time, his career and life have been well documented but attendees will finally hear the absolute truth directly from the man himself.

From his life before fame, the ups and downs of his boxing career, through to the deep, honest, open truth about his family life and most recently his battles with mental health and his fight back to happiness.

In addition, the event includes an open Q&A, the opportunity to speak one-to-one privately with Frank, meet-and-greet photo opportunities, memorabilia auctions, prize presentations by Frank, and much more!

With limited tickets available to this Boxing Royalty event, a 25% ticket discount has been approved using code: BRUNO25 for bookings at www.buytickets.at/tantricblueevents

For further information on An Evening With Frank Bruno, call 07934 809933.