    • SPONSORED: How to hide a lion at The Old Court

    Staff reporter

    The Old Court - How To Hide A Lion

    Show:Wednesday 14 November 2018

    Venue:The Old Court, SL4 3BL

    When a lion is chased out of town, a little girl, Iris, helps him to find somewhere to hide. Iris embarks on a mission to squash her new friend into a variety of sneaky tight spots, as the misinformed town folk try and track him down. Helen Stephen’s magical book, How to Hide a Lion, comes to life with playful humour, dazzling puppets and jazz. 

    ​Pigtails Productions, Polka Theatre and Oxford Playhouse present How to Hide a Lion by Helen Stephens, Directed and Adapted by Peter Glanville and with music and songs by Barb Jungr.

    Babes-in-arms go free.

    Two performances at 13:30 and 16:00

    Tickets: £13.50, £11.50 (under 10s)

    Family and Friends (4 people) £46

    Performance 1:30 pm Wed, 14 Nov 2018
    Performance 4:00 pm Wed, 14 Nov 2018

    "Comes to life with a roar."  The Guardian

    ​"Little gem of a production . . . enchanting mini musical."  Children's Theatre Review

    ​"Staying true to the terrific tale and delightful drawings, with an extra pawful of stagey sprinkles... this makes for a very classy production."  Curious Mum

     

