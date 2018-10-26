SITE INDEX

Fri, 26
11 °C
Sat, 27
7 °C
Sun, 28
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • SPONSORED: Off the Rack charity fashion show

    Staff reporter

    SPONSORED: Off the Rack charity fashion show

    ‘OFF The RACK London’ to launch their clothing range, on the night catwalk fashion show.

    Dance performance from ‘Azure theatre school’.

    Hosted by ‘The Scotch Bar & Club’ Windsor

    OFF The Rack London is preparing to launch their clothing range on Friday 2nd of November. The charity event promises a fun filled night of shopping, entertainment, and excitement. There will be an onsite photographer to capture all of the events of the night. Feel like a true VIP upon arrival where your photo will be taken on the red carpet. Photos will be available to purchase.

    https://www.facebook.com/OFFTHERACKLIKEPAGE/

    https://offtheracklondon.com

     Tickets are currently on sale through ‘Eventbrite’ please follow the below link to purchase yours. The cost is £10, which includes a glass of prosecco on arrival. Fashion show, and dance show, not to mention all of the fabulous business attendees. From skincare, hair, glitter, clothing, accessories, and much more.

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-fashion-beauty-event-tickets-50684807624?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0y9fiQwCUyHHy0u5HeK9iqQrT7pFYmS8hGW6G5bJoEOS4Sk-HjqYSwNeQ

    We are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the 2 charities one of which is ‘Breast Cancer’ and the other ‘Alexander Divine Children’s Hospice’. On the night we will also hold a raffle. All proceeds from this along with the ticket sales will be donated and split between the two charities. Some of the prizes include money off vouchers of up to £100, John Lewis vouchers. Skincare products, Toys, clothing and much more.

    Don’t miss out on what will be a great girls night out!

    From all of us at ‘ OFF THE RACK LONDON’

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved