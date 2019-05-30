SPONSORED: Enjoy family arcade games galore at intu Uxbridge this half term

This half term, intu Uxbridge is going digital and turning part of its mall into a gaming zone filled with arcade games galore, from Monday 27 May to Saturday 1 June!



From 11am-4pm each day, visitors to the centre will be able to pitch against each other in friendly, free arcade competitions. From the new-age, electronic version of Hook-A-Duck – also known as Pluck-A-Duck – to Strike-A-Light and Nintendo Wii U games, there’s fun to be had for the whole family. There’s more, including Buzzwire, Giant Operation, Batak and the Maze Runner!



Plus, there will be other activities for visitors to enjoy throughout the week. While they’re at the centre, visitors can also sign up to the intu family club for free to access exclusive offers and discounts, and to be first to learn about events like these in future.



Natasha House, marketing manager for intu Uxbridge, said: “If you love gaming, this is for you. We wanted to come up with something a little different this time and we have done just that. Come along with the family and see what all the fuss is about – we know you’ll love it!”



intu Uxbridge’s Odeon IMAX cinema will also be showing blockbuster releases including Disney’s Aladdin and The Secret Life of Pets 2 over half term, plus there will be daily Odeon kids showings of less recent films at bargain prices. And with 16 restaurants and coffee shops to stop off at, families will never go hungry at intu Uxbridge.



Sign up to the intu family club at the customer information desk. For more information, visit www.intu.co.uk/uxbridge/families

