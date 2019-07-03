SPONSORED: Fi.Fest returns

Following the incredible debut success of Fi.Fest 2018, we are pleased to announce that Fi.Fest will be returning in 2019 even bigger and better than before with a Music and Kids Festival on Saturday 13th July 2019.

The Main Stage provides a full day of high-quality entertainment, a kids zone that has been designed to keep little minds active and creative, as well as plenty of food and drink for all the family.

Fi.Fest is looking to lead the way in providing quality, family-friendly fun and entertainment where there is something for every member of the family to enjoy – and we are sure you will remember some of the big name artists playing on the main stage - so don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy this incredible day!

LIVE MUSIC

This year we are featuring 90's bands 'Urban Cookie Collective' and 'Rozalla' plus some fantastic new acts - Treacle, NRG and Abbsolute Abba! These are all in addition to your favourite bands from 2018 - !Daft!, Aloma Music & Captain Howdy. Our resident DJ Webby will be keeping the crowd entertained between live acts, providing you with an amazing 11 hours of entertainment, a fantastic summer's day and evening of great music!

The Kidszone

The KidsZone is again an entire event in itself! Designed with fun and imagination in mind, the KidsZone keeps curious minds occupied with everything from a Creation Area and Role Play fun to Shows and a Soft Play for the little ones. Experienced children's groups, many from the local area, bring their talents and enthusiasm to the zone to give our Fi.Fest families a fun-packed weekend.

Creation Station- an award-winning national brand will be there with three fun crafts for children to make and take home.

Pop Up Play Village- gives a whole new area for children to enjoy role play fun. Let your children's imaginations run wild.

Once Upon A Bus - Welcome to a wonderful, world-on-wheels of storytelling on the famous BUS!

A huge sandpit, well it's summer so let's build sand castles!

A Soft Play area that is inside for all those little ones to enjoy.

Bubbles, bubbles and more bubbles from the BUBBLE MAN!

Random & Rocks great kids disco!

There will be shows from the amazing Squashbox and Jay Foreman. See below:

SQUASHBOX

Welcome to the ingenious, ridiculous, inspiring, surprising, comical, musical, educational, ecological world of Squashbox Theatre.

My name is Craig Johnson and I am a performer, musician and puppeteer living in Penzance, Cornwall. As a solo artist, I perform under the name Squashbox Theatre, creating marvellous, quirky and inventive shows incorporating puppetry, storytelling, natural history, live music and comedy.



JAY FOREMAN

As heard on BBC Radio 4, Radio 4 Extra, and as seen on The One Show, London Live TV and Dave Gorman's UK/Ireland tour. The multi award-winning musical comedian is back with charmingly sickable songs, stories, poems and a whole lot more for the whole family from small children to massive children (grown ups).



If you feel that your under 3 may want to partake in some of these areas then a KidsZone £15 ticket should be purchased.

Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult in the KidsZone at all times.

Get the map

PARKING

At Fi.Fest you have the luxury of onsite parking at just a stone’s throw away from the festival entrance! Simply apply for your free parking pass online before the festival or just turn up on the day and walk straight into Fi.Fest. We also have a dedicated taxi drop zone near the festival entrance!

FOOD AND DRINK

You can bring your own picnic food and drink (excluding alcohol) into the main arena. There is a wide variety of catering on offer, including a BBQ, Pizza, Burgers & Ice Cream. Unfortunately, we cannot allow alcohol to be brought in to, or out of the arena – You will be able to find 4 bars offering a range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

