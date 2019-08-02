SPONSORED: Alfie's Convoy and Truck show

The journey of Alfie’s Convoy and Truck show came about through Bradley Lowery, a young boy from The North East who was fighting neuroblastoma. Jess followed Bradley as she is from the North East. Alfie Ward’s story was on The Bradley Lowery Foundation page. Jess immediately wanted to help Alfie. Who himself has neuroblastoma and has fought this three times.

We sat down and discussed ways we could help raise funds for Alfie’s treatment. An idea that came to mind with me having a HGV class 1 licence was to have a convoy of ten to twenty trucks through Staines and Ashford. We posted via social media, a call out for trucks and drivers wanted to take part in a convoy in aid of Alfie. We never expected the response we received. It was very humbling.

In twenty four hours we had eighty trucks! The drivers said this is turning into a truck show. With that we had to secure a venue. The venue was kindly donated by a local business man.

We started our talks with local authorities. This was a long drawn out process. To keep all parties happy, we changed the route over five times. The final route that was proposed was given the all clear to go ahead with seven days before the convoy was due to start.

All drivers stayed with us through our talks and meetings not knowing full details until a week before. We thank them all for this. After the great success of Alfie’s Convoy and Truck show we are returning to do another one. The convoy will take place around the local area. With more emphasis on the Truck show.

We as a couple have one goal. To help Alfie receive the treatment he deserves. We all came together as strangers and are now friends. We all shouted Alfie’s name with a convoy of 120 vehicles. This was heard three miles from the convoy.

This year’s event will take place at Windsor Racecourse on the 8th September with the convoy starting at 8.30 am. A map of our route can be found on the website.