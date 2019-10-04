SPONSORED: Grab a share of £10,000 for your community project from Windsor Lions

Once again Windsor Lions, the leading local community services organisation, is opening the doors of The Lions’ Den.

For the third year running Windsor Lions are inviting submissions from local charities and groups to provide seed corn for new projects and innovative ideas that will benefit the community.

Over the last two years thousands of pounds have been given away to a variety of causes from a winter homeless shelter to providing a community space in a Windsor doctor’s surgery.

Last year three entries were awarded sponsorship to fund particular community projects these were: The Baptist Church Tree House Café, More than A Shelter and Wickwood Campsite.

After the implementation of their project Kate Saunders, Tree House Café community manager, wrote a summary of her team’s experience of entering last year’s Lions’ Den Challenge:

Last year, as a café which cares about environmental issues, we wanted to launch a system that meant that we could stop single use of takeaway cups in the Tree House. We saw how many we threw in the bins each week and knew there had to be a better way.

We came up with the idea of having a Own or Loan scheme using Ecoffee bamboo cups but needed funding to help us launch it so we decided to put in a bid with the Windsor Lions’ Den and see if we could get their support to help us.

The evening was a great experience and the Lions were super smiley and friendly. We pitched our idea to them and they asked us really helpful questions. When we heard that we had been awarded the funding we were absolutely thrilled and had full confidence in going ahead with our scheme as it had passed the Lion’s scrutiny!

Since Easter we have stopped using single use cups and our customers have been amazing and fully supportive of the scheme. We have changed the way we have our coffee and many people bring their own cups with them to use and the system is financially viable. We in turn can offer them cheaper coffee and a chance to buy gorgeous bamboo cups at virtually cost prices. It is great to see us all working together because we care about the environment and know that everything we can do makes a difference.

None of this would have been possible if we hadn’t walked into the Lions’ Den!

Kate Saunders Community Manager 16.09.19

Lions’ Den 2019 was launched during September, and submissions are invited by closing date to register interest by closing date of Friday, November 8.

A shortlist of applicants will be invited to present to the ‘Lions’ Den’ on Wednesday 11th December for a share of the cash.

More details can be found by contacting lionsden@windsorlions.co.uk or at www.windsorlions.co.uk