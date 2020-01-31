SPONSORED: Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids comes to The Curve, Slough

SK Shlomo is a world record-breaking beatboxer who makes all kinds of music using just his mouth and a mic.

Join this sonic superhero and become one of his sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music at The Curve on Wednesday 19 February at 1pm.

Shlomo’s breathtaking vocal skills gained him early recognition as an internationally acclaimed beatboxer.

“Beatboxing is the art of creating unbelievably rich music using nothing but your voice” says Shlomo. “Beatboxers can create the sound of a full orchestra or electronic track - the drums, the keyboards, the basslines, all performed using nothing but a mouth and a mic.”

“The kid’s good. Jaw-droppingly good.” The Guardian

SK Shlomo first burst in to the mainstream collaborating with Björk and performing with famous fans from Damon Albarn, Lily Allen and Jarvis Cocker to Imogen Heap, Martha Wainwright and Rudimental.

As the first ever World Looping Champion, he taught his friend Ed Sheeran some tricks. He is Artist in Residence at London’s Southbank Centre, has played the main stages at Glastonbury, won rave reviews for his autobiographical one-man shows and even had a feature film made about him.

"Shlomo had the audience eating out of his hand from the start... the parents were having just as good a time as their kids – maybe even better!" ***** BroadwayBaby

( Credit:Tom Leighton)

His family theatre show “Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids” is currently on tour in theatres and festivals around the UK, with everyone young and old invited to become one of his official beatbox superstars.

Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids will have you travelling through time and space to witness the birth of the artform armed with some jaw-dropping new skills. You’ll earn your status as a verified Superstar Beatboxer, and most importantly learn how to get free chips anywhere in the world.

“Forget one-man band, this guy is a one-man music festival.” The Times

Wednesday 19 February, 1pm @ The Curve Slough

William Street, Slough, SL1 1XY

Adult £6, Child £5, Family of 3+ £5pp www.thecurveslough.com

Running time: 45 mins | Age recommendation 1 - 101!

Watch the trailer: http://skshlomo.com/kids

More about The Curve…

The Curve is Slough’s iconic library and cultural centre, right in the heart of the town. The Curve houses a library, gallery, Slough Museum, performance venue, community learning spaces, computer suites, exhibition space and the Register Office.

Find out more and get your tickets online at www.thecurveslough.com