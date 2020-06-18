SPONSORED: The Hidden Secret of Bracknell

Two years ago, local friends of nearly twenty years, Simone Ray and Nelio Jardim, started the Fabulous Drinks Company based in Bracknell.

Using recipes handed down three generations of the Jardim family in Santa Cruz, Madeira, they started producing all-natural Santa Cruz Liqueurs.

For the last two years they have put a modern twist on the traditional liqueurs, whilst maintaining the old ethos of using the finest local produce where possible.

These liqueurs area great on their own, over ice, and they also make a perfect companion in cocktails: Santa Cruz Rich Coffee makes a fabulous Espresso Martini.

Their innovative customers even use it in desserts, or just simply to elevate some Prosecco to new levels.

Last week they proudly launched their latest offering – Royal Berkshire Pink Gin – bursting with natural flavours and colour from British Raspberries. This gin has been in development since last autumn, perfecting the flavour profile to make a drink perfect for a summer tipple.

Customers have really been enjoying the gin and have given great feedback. A few from social media:

· Delicious

· Fabulous

· I have told my friends to order it asap

· Very impressed!

· It is delicious, so refreshing

· Just opened the pink gin..it’s lush!

The Fabulous Drinks Company is a small local business with a supply chain made up of other small businesses, from printers, farmers, coffee suppliers, and bottle makers. Therefore, if you believe in supporting a small business, Simone and Nelio really appreciate your custom and they are certain you will enjoy their Fabulous Santa Cruz Liqueurs and Royal Berkshire Pink Gin.

Currently they are all available to buy online at www.fabdrinksco.com, once they let us out of our houses check their website and social media for face to face sales locations.

