SPONSORED: Fee Fi Fo Fum....Maidenhead Pantomime is on!

Visit Braywick Leisure Centre and watch the COVID secure pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk – a GIANT of a show suitable for the whole family! Get ready to roar with laughter as we cheer on our hero Jack on his climb to defeat the Giant, save the village and his best friend – Daisy the cow!

Packed with all the traditions of pantomime (plus a few extra treats!) and featuring the feisty, fun loving Dame Trott., Expect charming animated scenery, sensational songs, delightful costumes, plenty of audience participation and belly laughing comedy.

Producer, David Kemp, commented, “The health and safety of our patrons and staff is paramount and we have taken necessary actions to ensure your 2020 pantomime experience is a safe festive treat! We have socially distanced seating and have planned frequent cleaning in the theatre, plus sanitisation stations on arrival, a one-way traffic flow and temperature checks.”

The hilarious double act, Niall Hemmingway and Chris Sheridan, will lead in the comical roles Dame and Jack Trott, plus joined by previous Maidenhead panto stars, Victoria Collins as Jill, Rachael Blaney as Green Fairy and Callum John Hill as evil Fleshcreep.

Performances run twice daily from 19-24 December with tickets priced at just £18 and with a money back guarantee (conditions apply). Step into the festive season and book your tickets online at www.maidenheadpanto.co.uk or by calling our booking agent on 0333 666 3366.