SPONSORED: Get your garden summer ready

Spring is on its way and so is the time to get into the garden, plan new DIY projects and unlock your garden’s potential. Whether it’s time to refresh your garden with some new decking, create a new working environment with an outdoor office or just create a new spot to enjoy with some fresh garden furniture, The Timber Group have all you need to make your project a success!

With warmer weather and lockdown starting to ease over the spring, it’s the perfect time to get the garden ready in time to have friends over. With a large selection of timber products and styles to choose from, including all the fixings and ironmongery you’ll need, The Timber Group take the hassle out of your next garden project.

Here are some ideas to make your garden amazing this summer!

Decking

Decking enhances the look of any garden, is durable and virtually maintenance free!

We offer a variety of options, including Hardwood, Softwood, and low maintenance Composite Decking varieties, in a range of styles and finishes. Whether you prefer the contemporary grooved deckboards or a more traditional grained finish, we have a style to suit everyone. Your garden is a blank canvas when it comes to decking, whether it’s a small space or a large area. Why not create different levels and zones for different uses? Decking provides the perfect area to add additional space and entertain your friends and family.

Sleepers

Sleepers are ideal to use as borders, raised beds, steps or decorative walls. We stock a huge range of sleepers to suit any budget, including treated softwood, reclaimed hardwood railway sleepers and durable Oak sleepers.

Home Office/Sunrooms

With many of us working from home this year, the garden creates the perfect space for your new home office or relaxing oasis in your garden. You could even build a bar in your garden room!

Clad in beautiful timber, an outdoor home office can not only look amazing but can also add value to your home.

Whether you prefer the natural look of Cedar or Larch or Black painted barn cladding or maintenance free Fibre Cement cladding, we have an extensive range of claddings.

Wooden flooring, bi-fold doors, insulation, skirtings and architraves, we have everything you need to complete the job.

A garden room could be the perfect project for the more adventurous DIYer.

Fencing

No longer just to add privacy, fences can add style and create a real statement in your garden. From lattice fence panels to traditional featheredge fences, supplemented by a range of stain colours, you’ll be spoilt for choice with what The Timber Group offer. In addition, The Timber Group stock all you need to complete the look, including fence posts, trellis, gates and concrete.

Garden Furniture

Stand out from the crowd and make a statement by making your own garden furniture! Perfectly unique to your style and taste, and made to measure to maximise your space, making your own furniture balances your budget, with your personal garden requirements. Love entertaining? Create your own table, big enough for your family and friends to gather around. Want a peaceful retreat? Create a chunky wooden bench or build your own pergola! The Timber Group not only provide all the materials you need, but also have the expertise and experience to be able to offer the right products for your requirements.

Our Responsibility & The Environment

The Timber Group are passionate about the use of wood in the construction and building industry. As timber importers and merchants, we hold a responsibility to the environment and the future of the world’s forests. So, you can rest assured that all our products are from sustainable sources and we are both FSC and PEFC certified.

To view our range, get a free quote or place an order, head online to www.thetimbergroup.co.uk

Specialist Milling

We offer a bespoke milling service at our branches so we can cut firrings, site pegs, cross-cutting and match any specialist patterns for claddings or skirtings.

