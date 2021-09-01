SPONSORED: Norden Farm’s Kite Festival is just around the corner

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts brings The Kite Festival to Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill) on Sunday, September 5 between 12pm and 4pm.

This year’s festival proves to be bigger than ever with a full line up of entertainment including music, live theatre and steel pan drumming. Plus a bar and local food stalls and, of course, kite flying! Entry to the festival is free.

Bring your own kite – either homemade at one of our workshops or shop bought – and take it to the skies. Or buy a kite making kit on the day!

Meet EKO the ‘giant’ Sea Giant puppet in outdoor theatre performance Out of the Deep Blue. It is a magical story about the sea giant who rises from the deep ocean and meets a little girl called Violet. Meet EKO as he walks around the festival site before the show begins.

For the first time, Reading All Steel Percussion Orchestra (RASPO) will be performing at the festival. RASPO Steel Orchestra has performed at The Royal Albert Hall, at Glastonbury, for the London 2012 Olympics, live on BBC and on ITV. They also appear annually at London’s Notting Hill Carnival.

Other live music on the day comes from acoustic artist Dan Pryde; four piece Fleece Lined playing their upbeat and funky set list; and singer songwriter Tara Deane.

Food stalls include Presto Italian Street Food serving authentic Italian pizzas; home made cookies from Get Whisked Away; StreetFed cooking food inspired by travels in America; authentic Punjabi cuisine from Ka Na Homecooked; and delicious gelato and sorbets from Agosti Gelato. There’s also a licensed bar serving soft drinks, G&Ts, larger and beer provided by Marlow based Rebellion Brewery.

With a day full of entertainment, plus food, drink and of course kite flying, this year’s Kite Festival promises to be the biggest and best yet. Find out more on the Norden Farm website here (link to: https://norden.farm/events/kite-festival).

The Kite Festival is kindly supported by funding from the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation and the Cultural Recovery Fund.