SPONSORED: Oxford Business College will help change the future of Slough people

The MP of Slough, Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, expressed hopes that the Oxford Business College will be helpful to change the future of diverse communities in and around Slough.

Mr Dhesi recently visited the campus of Oxford Business College (OBC) at The Grove in the city centre. While discussing with the Oxford Business College top management about the local communities and education facilities, he said that such a facility was much required in his constituency.

Mr Sarwar Khawaja, Dr Padmesh Gupta and other senior staff of the college welcomed Mr Dhesi at the college. Mr Khawaja assured the Member of Parliament the provide the best of the services to the people of Slough who want to resume their higher education and seek a better future. While underlining the commitment of the college towards the communities Mr Khawaja elaborated upon the ways OBC helps people shape their future.

The college has the arrangements for students to avail opportunity of having student finance to cover their living from SFE. This makes the life of many such students easy, many of whom have been keen to have a University degree and to move ahead in life but couldn’t realise their dream due to the high costs of family or personal living expenses.

The managing director of the college, Dr Padmesh Gupta said: "OBC provides flexible learning options also to help people complete their higher education while working or running a business. To provide a wide choice of courses at its campuses in Slough, London, Oxford, Coventry and Nottingham, the college has partnered with a few leading universities of the UK. It's most prominent partnerships are with University of West London (UWL), Buckinghamshire New University and University for the Creative Arts."

Before Mr Dhesi, a few more personalities have also visited the college and appreciated its infrastructure and facilities. A few prominent persons include Former Mayors of Slough Preston Brooker and Ishrat Shah, and Councillors Fiza A Matloob, M Sharif, Zaffar Ajaib & Naveeda Qaseem. Many of the personalities expressed hopes that OBC will open a bundle of opportunities for many in Slough, keen to restart their education.

The flexibility of learning with professional vigour and rigorous teaching makes the college a unique institution in Slough. It’s wide range of job oriented courses in business and management, and English language courses of varying durations have produced hundreds of successful professionals working all around the globe.

OBC's International Foundation is one of the longest-running programmes in Oxford, helping hundreds of students getting admission to universities of their choice. This programme is widely recognised and accepted by over 25 UK universities, including a few elite Russell Group members.

OBC has an eight-member independent Board of Governors, which consists of highly respected and experienced members of academia and business. Chaired by the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Brunel University, Professor Andrew George OBE, the board ensures full compliance of academic and regulatory obligations and excellence.

The college has evolved as one of the emerging private higher education institutions, which is evident with the honours and recognitions it has been receiving. This includes consistent nominations among the top 10 in the WhatUni awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and the winner of the 'best independent higher education provider' in 2020.

Oxford Business College was founded in 1985 by Mr Stanley Hunter MA of Oriel College, Oxford University. From the humble beginning, OBC has developed into a College that has won tremendous accolades as one of the most desirable undergraduate study destinations in Oxford's independent higher education sector.



Admissions is open as a few seats are still available at the Slough campus of Oxford Busines College for November 2021 intake.

