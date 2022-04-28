SPONSORED: The brands behind the best bean to cup coffee machines

A bean to cup coffee machine is one of the best ways to prepare a delicious cup of coffee without having to learn all those crazy barista skills.

Like so many other aspects of food and drink preparation, the technology behind bean to cup coffee machines has increased a huge amount in recent years. So much of this is down to the fact that there are multiple brands competing with each other and driving more and more innovation.

In this guide, we’ve listed some of the top brands for bean to cup coffee machines. We’ve evaluated the brands based on their quality, but also how many different models they have, and whether they offer bean to cup coffee machines at all different price tags.

Let’s dive into some of the best brands for bean to cup coffee machines.

Photo: coffeefriend.co.uk

De'Longhi

Most people know about the history Italians have with coffee, and the De'Longhi brand is further proof of this. Their brand includes some budget home models of bean to cup coffee machines as well as more elite commercial models.

Some De’Longhi models include clever milk systems to allow you to put a supply of milk in the system, and this opens up a variety of different barista-style beverages that can be made at the press of a button.

Alternatively, you can go for simple espresso-based models in their range such as the Coffee machine De’Longhi “ECAM 250.23.SB”, which isn’t overly expensive compared to many competing options.

De’Longhi was originally a family business, founded in the early 1900s, and they were not focused on coffee machines. They have produced a variety of different appliances over the years, and you may already have some of their products in your kitchen.

This big company helps them to produce a lot of products for different price ranges.

Melitta

This is a brand that has really grown a lot in recent years and it is no surprise when you sample their products. Melitta makes some really great bean to cup machines which provide incredible barista-style coffees.

The company is German, and they also sell a variety of other coffee products such as filters and coffee beans, this has been the basis of their business historically.

We love their Caffeo Barista range which is one of the best ways to create delicious coffee without any barista training.

The brand fuses a love and passion for coffee with an amazing level of German efficiency. There are some pretty affordable products in their range, too, so you don’t have to shell out a fortune just to get a decent cup of coffee. They also offer a two-year warranty with many of their machines to protect your purchase.

Photo: coffeefriend.co.uk

Gaggia

Another Italian brand, Gaggia produce a lot of bean to cup coffee machines as well as other coffee equipment. They have been around for a long time, and making home coffee equipment for many decades now.

Gaggia is a reliable brand, and since founding in 1947 they have provided loads of different commercial and home machines, including both automatic and manual espresso machines, and of course, bean to cup coffee machines.

The Gaggia Brera Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine is a classy machine that can be used either with or without milk, so you can make simple espresso and Americano drinks or more advanced, barista-style drinks using milk frothing and steaming.

Siemens

The Siemens range of coffee machines includes only a couple of more affordable models for the home, such as the SIEMENS EQ.300 TI351209GB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, but there are a variety of different products in the range that are designed to make huge tech advancements in the world of bean to cup coffee machines.

Many of the Siemens coffee machines are built with Smart technology meaning that you can control the bean to cup machine using an app. This is a fantastic way to check the levels of water and beans, and whether your system needs any maintenance, as well as being a convenient way to start the brewing process.

The SIEMENS EQ.700 TP705GB1 Smart Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is an example of a coffee machine that connects to your smarthome or to an app on your phone, so you can start the brewing process from the comfort of your bed in the morning.

Most Siemens bean to cup coffee machines also have a convenient touch display, so you don’t have to use it with the app.

Conclusion

These are some of the top brands that are making exceptional coffee machines. Buying from one of these brands will allow you to enjoy reliable coffee making with lots of different brewing options, ensuring there is always top-quality coffee available in your home or office.

As time goes on, expect there to be even more revolutionary coffee machines produced, and a better quality of coffee available in your own home.

www.coffeefriend.co.uk/c/coffee-machines/bean-to-cup/