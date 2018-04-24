SportsTalk: Maidenhead end season on high with Camborne victory

02:04PM, Tuesday 24 April 2018
Maidenhead RFC v Camborne RFC.Maidenhead Rugby Club, Braywick Road, Maidenhead
Maidenhead ended their winless run in spirited fashion on Saturday as they beat Camborne 37-25 at Braywick Park.
We've got an interview with Maids boss Russell Bolton who has already started planning for next season.
Burnham kept their survival hopes alive with a last-minute winner at home to Oxford City Nomads in the Hellenic Premier Division while Maidenhead United's three-game winning run was ended by Dagenham and Redbridge.
Reporter Dan Darlington spoke to boss Paul Shone and the team discuss how a Flackwell Heath defender-turned-goalkeeper managed to pull off a feat Manchester City's Ederson could only dream of.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Windsor last night (Friday).
Police are warning dog owners to take extra precautions after two pets were stolen on Monday (Apr9).