Windsor FC announce departure of long-serving manager Mick Woodham

Windsor FC has announced that manager Mick Woodham has left the club.

The long-serving boss spent almost six years in charge at Stag Meadow after taking over from Keith Scott in September 2012.

He guided his side on a memorable run to last season’s FA Vase quarter-finals, with the Royalists eventually bowing out 2-0 to Stockton Town.

Players have already taken to social media to pay tribute to their former boss.

Goalkeeper Hugo Sobte tweeted: "I speak on behalf of the squad here, everyone will be forever grateful for everything he did on and off the pitch and it was a pleasure to play for him and captain his side.

"I wish him the best for the future."