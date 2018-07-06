Windsor FC announce departure of long-serving manager Mick Woodham

10:11AM, Friday 06 July 2018
Windsor FC has announced that manager Mick Woodham has left the club.
The long-serving boss spent almost six years in charge at Stag Meadow after taking over from Keith Scott in September 2012.
He guided his side on a memorable run to last season’s FA Vase quarter-finals, with the Royalists eventually bowing out 2-0 to Stockton Town.
Players have already taken to social media to pay tribute to their former boss.
Goalkeeper Hugo Sobte tweeted: "I speak on behalf of the squad here, everyone will be forever grateful for everything he did on and off the pitch and it was a pleasure to play for him and captain his side.
"I wish him the best for the future."
Gutting news to be told last night about Micks departure, I speak on behalf of the squad here, everyone will forever be grateful for everything he did on and off the pitch and it was a pleasure to play for him and captain his side. I wish him the best for the future x@windsorfc— Hugo (@hugosobte) July 6, 2018
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.