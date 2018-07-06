SITE INDEX

    • Windsor FC announce departure of long-serving manager Mick Woodham

    David Lee

    Windsor FC has announced that manager Mick Woodham has left the club.

    The long-serving boss spent almost six years in charge at Stag Meadow after taking over from Keith Scott in September 2012.

    He guided his side on a memorable run to last season’s FA Vase quarter-finals, with the Royalists eventually bowing out 2-0 to Stockton Town.

    Players have already taken to social media to pay tribute to their former boss.

    Goalkeeper Hugo Sobte tweeted: "I speak on behalf of the squad here, everyone will be forever grateful for everything he did on and off the pitch and it was a pleasure to play for him and captain his side.

    "I wish him the best for the future."

