Woman pushed to the ground in Sunningdale park in 'traumatic experience'

A young woman was pushed to the floor in a 'traumatic experience' in the Broomhall Recreation Ground in Sunningdale on Wednesday.

The woman, in her twenties, was walking in the park behind the train station at about 5.10pm when she was approached by a man.

He pushed her to the floor before she managed to escape an run away.

The man is described as white, 5ft 6ins with light coloured hair with 'chubby hands'. He was wearing a grey or black puffer style jacket.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Will Crowther said: “This has been a traumatic experience for the victim but thankfully she was not injured. I would ask members of the public who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at this time to call 101 quoting reference number 43180002716.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.