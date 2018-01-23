Video: Reckless driver sentenced for Sunningdale level-crossing crash

A warning has been issued to motorists after a reckless driver crashed through a level-crossing barrier in Sunningdale.

On July 10, Emanuel Goagara risked lives and caused more than 10 hours of delays across the rail network, which cost taxpayers more than £60,000 after he drove his van through a level crossing.

In the video, the van is seen approaching a crossing and increasing in speed, despite the warning lights being active for more than 10 seconds, and the barrier nearly fully-lowered.

The van then rips off the lower barrier as it careers across the track shortly before a train passes.

Goagara was handed an 18-month driving ban, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £1000 in compensation.

Mark O’Flynn, level crossing manager for Network Rail’s Wessex route, said: “It is only through sheer luck this driver’s reckless actions did not cause serious injury, or worse. Not only did he put himself in danger, but passengers and railway staff were also put in harm’s way.

“People often underestimate the danger at crossings and how quickly trains are travelling, and when you don’t follow the rules, it’s not just your life you’re putting at risk. Saving a couple of minutes off your journey is simply not worth it.”

Investigating officer, PC Joel Freeman-White from British Transport Police, said: "Level crossings are there for a reason and by ignoring the barrier and warning signs and continuing to drive over the railway track, Goagara put himself and others in danger, risking his life and that of the train driver and passengers.

“I’m pleased that he has been convicted of this criminal offence and hope that his case will be a warning to other motorists or pedestrians who might be tempted to misuse level crossings."