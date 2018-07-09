Residents urged to give their views on new £14m leisure centre at Charters School

Gym users, staff, pupils and parents are being asked to give their views on plans for a new £14.2m leisure centre in Charters School campus.

The new centre would enhance the existing facilities already available at Charters Leisure Centre, which would remain open.

The facilities could include a six-lane swimming pool, a sports hall with eight badminton courts, a 60-station gym, a dance and spinning studio and 100 extra car parking spaces.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, (Con, Eton Wick) cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “This proposed new leisure centre, would give residents in the south of the borough and pupils at Charters School access to additional state-of-the-art, modern leisure facilities without needing to travel.

“We are very keen to hear from users of the current site, pupils, staff and the parents and guardians of those who attend Charters School as well as other local residents to get their views of the proposals.”

Once views have been gathered outline designs will be developed further before a planning application is submitted early next year – subject to funding approval.