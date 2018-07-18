Sir Cliff Richard wins BBC privacy battle over coverage of police raid in Sunningdale home

SITE INDEX

    Grace Witherden

    Eva Rinaldi [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

    Sir Cliff Richard will be awarded £210,000 in damages after winning his High Court privacy battle against the BBC.

    The 77-year-old singer claimed coverage of a raid on his Sunningdale home by South Yorkshire police in August 2014, which followed a child sex assault allegation, was an invasion of his privacy.

    Sir Cliff claimed the BBC’s coverage caused him ‘great personal distress’, damaged his reputation and a ‘huge adverse’ impact on his life.

    The singer was the subject of a police investigation until June 2016 when it was announced he would face no charge.

    Announcing his ruling today, Mr Justice Mann said the BBC had infringed the star’s privacy rights in a ‘serious and sensationalist way’.

    Mr Justice Mann said he rejected the BBC’s case that it was justified reporting.

    He awarded Sir Cliff £190,000 in basic general damages and £20,000 in aggravated damages due to the BBC nominating its story for an award at the Royal Television Society Awards.

    Visit www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/cliff-richard-v-bbc-summary.pdf to read the full judgement

