Intruders threaten pair in their sixties with knife during Sunningdale robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses following a 'frightening' robbery in Sunningdale in which a man and a woman in their sixties were threatened with a knife by intruders.

At about 9.15pm on Wednesday, three men entered a property in Broomfield Park through the back door and threatened the pair with a blade before searching the building and making off with jewellery, handbags and cash.

The victims were not injured.

The three invaders were all wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Greig Williams, of Force CID at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victims and they are being supported.

“We are currently investigating this incident and would encourage anyone who has information to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen these three men or any suspicious vehicles on Broomfield Park between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday.

“If you have any information about the incident please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number on 101 quoting 43180333037, make a report online by visiting www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.