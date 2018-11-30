Two men jailed in connection with theft of cash machine in Sunningdale

Two men have been jailed in connection with the theft of a cash machine iusing a stolen vehicle at a Londis Store in Sunningdale High Street.

Anthony O'Connell, 27 of Thurnham Way, Tadworth Surrey and Lee Healy, 32, of Leonard Road, Lambeth, London, pleaded guilty to a hearing at Reading Crown Court on October 15.

O’Connell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle, burglary in a dwelling, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place, one count of affray and three counts of failing to appear. He was sentenced to four years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Healy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burglary and was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

They were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday, November 28.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin Key, of the Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “These men were part of an organised group who were specifically targeting cash machines using stolen vehicles and weapons.

“There was no consideration for the victims and the local community.

“This has been a complex case and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the team who have worked tirelessly on this case and for the witnesses who came forward with information to assist the investigation which ended up leading to these guilty pleas.”