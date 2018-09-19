Review: Cirque Berserk at Theatre Royal Windsor

Did you know the London Hippodrome was built in 1900 to host ring and variety shows? Me neither till this week, but it proves that indoor circus has a long pedigree.

And on a blowy autumn night, I was glad to be in a comfort as performers risked life and wife for entertainment.

I did mean to write wife. In an act from the Czech Republic, Toni gently attached his spouse Nikol to a board, set it turning and then hurled knives, axes and flaming daggers at it, just skirting her spinning body.

Lucius Team were my son Theo’s favourites – motorcyclists zooming and looping inside the Globe of Death, a spherical metal cage. I could barely look

The Timbuktu Tumblers, looking very dapper in tweeds and waistcoats, jump into extraordinary stacked lifts. At one point they leapt through hoops across the stage in such symmetry the shapes resembled a magic lantern.

And there was clowning magic (no wigs in sight) from the Mustache Brothers whose funny, skillful antics and acrobatics were perfectly choreographed. Even their music was charming.

The acts follow seamlessly, an aerialist flying in as a foot juggler bows out – I loved the vignettes of a ‘horse’ prancing with an showman’s caravan and a line of gypsy dancers. It’s like a folk memory of an old travelling circus.

Before the show the audience are urged to NOT turn off their mobiles but to take and share images as they wish. There a countless photo opps with the fabulous Cirque Berserk but you’re best off watching it with your own eyes.